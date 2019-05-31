Modern Denim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, up 15.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in March 2019 up 15.14% from Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019 down 35.37% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2019 down 48.15% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2018.