Modern Denim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, up 15.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in March 2019 up 15.14% from Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019 down 35.37% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2019 down 48.15% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2018.
|
|Modern Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.55
|15.79
|16.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.55
|15.79
|16.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.53
|9.26
|13.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.24
|-0.04
|-3.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.28
|3.13
|2.61
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.81
|3.85
|5.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.08
|-0.66
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.39
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.05
|-0.27
|-2.14
|Interest
|-0.11
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.94
|-0.28
|-2.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.94
|-0.28
|-2.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.94
|-0.28
|-2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.94
|-0.28
|-2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited