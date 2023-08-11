English
    Modern Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, down 28.16% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in June 2023 down 28.16% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 down 89.97% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 163.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    Modern Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.148.4511.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.148.4511.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.283.407.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.682.87--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.38-0.510.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.131.18
    Depreciation0.230.230.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.182.272.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-0.94-0.55
    Other Income0.000.230.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-0.71-0.53
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-0.71-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-0.71-0.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.02-0.71-0.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.02-0.71-0.53
    Equity Share Capital37.5037.5037.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.19-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.19-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.19-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.19-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

