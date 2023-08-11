Modern Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, down 28.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in June 2023 down 28.16% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 down 89.97% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 163.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.