 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Modern Denim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, up 320.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in June 2022 up 320.12% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 151.93% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 700% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

 

Modern Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.34 8.89 2.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.34 8.89 2.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.51 6.84 3.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.23 -0.88 -3.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.18 1.23 1.03
Depreciation 0.23 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.73 2.26 1.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -0.83 -0.87
Other Income 0.02 1.05 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 0.22 -0.21
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.53 0.22 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -4.10 --
P/L Before Tax -0.53 -3.88 -0.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -3.88 -0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -3.88 -0.21
Equity Share Capital 37.50 37.50 37.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -1.04 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.14 -1.04 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -1.04 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.14 -1.04 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.