Modern Denim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, up 320.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in June 2022 up 320.12% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 151.93% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 700% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.