Modern Denim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, up 320.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in June 2022 up 320.12% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 151.93% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 700% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
|
|Modern Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.34
|8.89
|2.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.34
|8.89
|2.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.51
|6.84
|3.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-0.88
|-3.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.23
|1.03
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.73
|2.26
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.83
|-0.87
|Other Income
|0.02
|1.05
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.22
|-0.21
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.22
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-4.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|-3.88
|-0.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-3.88
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-3.88
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-1.04
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-1.04
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-1.04
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-1.04
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited