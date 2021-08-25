Modern Denim Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 652.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 652.9% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 1378.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.