Modern Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 116.34% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 142.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
Modern Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
|
|Modern Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.57
|11.49
|9.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.57
|11.49
|9.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.49
|11.32
|2.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.24
|-5.14
|4.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|1.32
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.71
|3.38
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.36
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.45
|-1.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.45
|-1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.45
|-1.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.45
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.45
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.12
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.12
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited