Modern Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 116.34% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 142.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Modern Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.57 11.49 9.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.57 11.49 9.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.49 11.32 2.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.24 -5.14 4.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.03 1.32 1.14
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.71 3.38 1.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 0.36 -1.32
Other Income 0.01 0.09 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 0.45 -1.30
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 0.45 -1.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.21 0.45 -1.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.45 -1.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.45 -1.30
Equity Share Capital 37.50 37.50 37.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.12 -0.35
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.12 -0.35
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited