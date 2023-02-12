Modern Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 116.34% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 142.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.