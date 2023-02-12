English
    Modern Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 116.34% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 142.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    Modern Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.5711.499.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.5711.499.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.4911.322.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.15----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.24-5.144.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.321.14
    Depreciation0.230.230.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.713.381.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.36-1.32
    Other Income0.010.090.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.45-1.30
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.45-1.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.45-1.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.45-1.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.45-1.30
    Equity Share Capital37.5037.5037.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.12-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.040.12-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.12-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.040.12-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited