Modern Denim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, down 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in December 2020 down 19.9% from Rs. 12.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020 down 229.29% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020 down 27.61% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2019.