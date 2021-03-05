English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Modern Denim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, down 19.9% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in December 2020 down 19.9% from Rs. 12.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020 down 229.29% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020 down 27.61% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2019.

 

Close
Modern Denim
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9.773.7112.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.773.7112.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.271.696.58
Purchase of Traded Goods0.07--0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.31-0.01-1.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.021.062.15
Depreciation0.240.240.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.091.603.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.23-0.871.08
Other Income2.170.710.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.94-0.161.38
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94-0.161.38
Exceptional Items-2.73----
P/L Before Tax-1.79-0.161.38
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.79-0.161.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.79-0.161.38
Equity Share Capital37.5037.5037.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.040.37
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.040.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.040.37
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.040.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Mar 5, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Women's Day special: Wanted to become a tax consultant but found my love for D-Street, says Swati Khemani  

The Market Podcast | Women's Day special: Wanted to become a tax consultant but found my love for D-Street, says Swati Khemani  

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.