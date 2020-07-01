Modern Dairies Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore, up 32.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore in March 2020 up 32.32% from Rs. 147.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 94.76% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2020 down 61.98% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2019.

Modern Dairies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2019.

Modern Dairies shares closed at 5.53 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 51.09% returns over the last 6 months and 30.73% over the last 12 months.