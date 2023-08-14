English
    Modern Dairies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.71 crore, up 88.82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Dairies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.71 crore in June 2023 up 88.82% from Rs. 43.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 23.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2023 up 17.66% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

    Modern Dairies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

    Modern Dairies shares closed at 22.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and 166.34% over the last 12 months.

    Modern Dairies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.7180.6843.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.7180.6843.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.0772.2430.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.04-7.53-1.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.303.183.07
    Depreciation0.710.860.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.618.349.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.983.582.08
    Other Income0.440.610.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.424.192.65
    Interest1.391.560.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.032.632.65
    Exceptional Items-0.01-0.01--
    P/L Before Tax2.022.622.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.022.622.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.022.622.65
    Equity Share Capital23.3623.3623.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.121.14
    Diluted EPS0.871.121.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.121.14
    Diluted EPS0.871.121.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

