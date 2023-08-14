Modern Dairies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.71 crore, up 88.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.71 crore in June 2023 up 88.82% from Rs. 43.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 23.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2023 up 17.66% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

Modern Dairies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

Modern Dairies shares closed at 22.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and 166.34% over the last 12 months.