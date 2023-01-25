Modern Dairies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.31 crore, down 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.31 crore in December 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 61.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 77.65% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Modern Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

Read More