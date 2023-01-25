English
    Modern Dairies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.31 crore, down 20.27% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Dairies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.31 crore in December 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 61.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 77.65% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

    Modern Dairies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.3142.2961.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.3142.2961.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.4921.6745.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.223.252.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.932.982.94
    Depreciation0.850.781.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.709.778.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.563.841.42
    Other Income1.110.390.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.674.241.49
    Interest1.02--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.654.241.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.654.241.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.654.241.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.654.241.49
    Equity Share Capital23.3623.3623.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.820.64
    Diluted EPS1.141.820.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.820.64
    Diluted EPS1.141.820.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited