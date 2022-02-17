Modern Dairies Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore, down 63.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore in December 2021 down 63.85% from Rs. 171.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021 down 52.3% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020.

Modern Dairies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2020.

Modern Dairies shares closed at 10.34 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.88% returns over the last 6 months and 3.30% over the last 12 months.