Modern Dairies Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.09 crore, down 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.09 crore in December 2020 down 17.61% from Rs. 207.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020 up 116.64% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020 up 62.02% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2019.

Modern Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Modern Dairies shares closed at 9.10 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 116.15% returns over the last 6 months and 164.53% over the last 12 months.