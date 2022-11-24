Modern Converte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 80.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 80.63% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 42.74% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021.

Modern Converte shares closed at 23.80 on June 23, 2022 (BSE)