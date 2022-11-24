English
    Modern Converte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 80.63% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Converters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 80.63% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 42.74% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021.

    Modern Converte shares closed at 23.80 on June 23, 2022 (BSE)

    Modern Converters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.091.500.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.091.500.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.490.08
    Depreciation0.280.260.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.581.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.950.17-1.22
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.950.17-1.21
    Interest0.080.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.030.09-1.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.030.09-1.21
    Tax-0.050.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.980.09-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.980.09-1.21
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.320.29-3.93
    Diluted EPS-0.320.29-3.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.320.29-3.93
    Diluted EPS-0.320.29-3.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

