Modern Converte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 80.63% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Converters are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 80.63% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 42.74% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021.
Modern Converte shares closed at 23.80 on June 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Modern Converters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|1.50
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|1.50
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.49
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.26
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.58
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.17
|-1.22
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.17
|-1.21
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|0.09
|-1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|0.09
|-1.21
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.98
|0.09
|-1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.98
|0.09
|-1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.29
|-3.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.29
|-3.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.29
|-3.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.29
|-3.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited