you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

MMTC Q4 net profit dips 8.26% to Rs 11.76 crore

Total income from operations in the reported quarter stood at Rs 7,107.66 crore, compared with Rs 3,110.71 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC May 30 said its net profit fell 8.26 per cent to Rs 11.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous years.

Total income from operations in the reported quarter stood at Rs 7,107.66 crore, compared with Rs 3,110.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also increased to 7,082.73 crore, compared to Rs 3,098 crore, according to a regulatory filing on the BSE.

MMTC's scrip closed at Rs 27.45 apiece, up 1.29 per cent on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2019 04:18 pm

