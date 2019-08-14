MMTC Q1 net profit doubles to Rs 27.69 cr

State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC on August 14 reported doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.69 crore in April-June quarter on the back of increase in revenue from fertiliser and precious metals segments.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.66 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, MMTC said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company's total income in the reported quarter stood at Rs 7,216.07 crore as compared with Rs 5,182 crore in the year-ago period.