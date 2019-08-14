MMTC Q1 net profit doubles to Rs 27.69 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.66 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, MMTC said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC on August 14 reported doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.69 crore in April-June quarter on the back of increase in revenue from fertiliser and precious metals segments.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.66 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, MMTC said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
The company's total income in the reported quarter stood at Rs 7,216.07 crore as compared with Rs 5,182 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses also rose to Rs 7,191.95 crore from Rs 5,169.43 crore a year ago. Shares of MMTC on Wednesday closed 2.71 per cent higher at Rs 18.95 apiece on the BSE.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 05:55 pm