English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MMTC Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, down 99.6% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MMTC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 99.6% from Rs. 1,170.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 down 88.71% from Rs. 111.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2023 down 97.11% from Rs. 513.12 crore in March 2022.

    MMTC Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

    MMTC Ltd shares closed at 30.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -25.25% over the last 12 months.

    MMTC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.646.121,170.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.646.121,170.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.86--19.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods----578.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.254.660.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8625.2522.30
    Depreciation1.081.131.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.469.97--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.941.0442.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.31-35.93506.96
    Other Income43.0424.785.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.73-11.15511.97
    Interest-2.79-7.2954.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.52-3.86457.70
    Exceptional Items0.821.8016.10
    P/L Before Tax17.34-2.06473.80
    Tax4.78-74.12362.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5672.06111.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5672.06111.27
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00150.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.480.74
    Diluted EPS0.080.480.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.480.74
    Diluted EPS0.080.480.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MMTC #MMTC Ltd #Results #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:11 am