MMTC Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, down 99.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 99.6% from Rs. 1,170.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 down 88.71% from Rs. 111.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2023 down 97.11% from Rs. 513.12 crore in March 2022.

MMTC Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

MMTC Ltd shares closed at 30.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -25.25% over the last 12 months.