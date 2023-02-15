 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MMTC Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, down 99.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MMTC are:Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 99.63% from Rs. 1,663.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.06 crore in December 2022 up 184.23% from Rs. 85.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 19.61 crore in December 2021.
MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021. MMTC Ltd shares closed at 32.35 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and -31.24% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.1214.091,663.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.1214.091,663.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----44.29
Purchase of Traded Goods----1,477.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.6610.1111.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.2530.2529.90
Depreciation1.131.111.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses9.97--6.37
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.0410.20115.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.93-37.58-21.92
Other Income24.7823.251.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.15-14.33-20.79
Interest-7.299.7053.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.86-24.03-73.96
Exceptional Items1.801,413.65-11.59
P/L Before Tax-2.061,389.62-85.55
Tax-74.12272.43--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.061,117.19-85.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.061,117.19-85.55
Equity Share Capital150.00150.00150.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.487.45-0.57
Diluted EPS0.487.41-0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.487.45-0.57
Diluted EPS0.487.41-0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm