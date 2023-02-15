MMTC Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, down 99.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MMTC are:Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 99.63% from Rs. 1,663.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.06 crore in December 2022 up 184.23% from Rs. 85.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 19.61 crore in December 2021.
MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.
|MMTC Ltd shares closed at 32.35 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and -31.24% over the last 12 months.
|MMTC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.12
|14.09
|1,663.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.12
|14.09
|1,663.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|44.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1,477.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.66
|10.11
|11.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.25
|30.25
|29.90
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.11
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|9.97
|--
|6.37
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|10.20
|115.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.93
|-37.58
|-21.92
|Other Income
|24.78
|23.25
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.15
|-14.33
|-20.79
|Interest
|-7.29
|9.70
|53.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.86
|-24.03
|-73.96
|Exceptional Items
|1.80
|1,413.65
|-11.59
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.06
|1,389.62
|-85.55
|Tax
|-74.12
|272.43
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|72.06
|1,117.19
|-85.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|72.06
|1,117.19
|-85.55
|Equity Share Capital
|150.00
|150.00
|150.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|7.45
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|7.41
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|7.45
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|7.41
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited