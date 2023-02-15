MMTC Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, down 99.63% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.12 14.09 1,663.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.12 14.09 1,663.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 44.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1,477.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.66 10.11 11.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.25 30.25 29.90 Depreciation 1.13 1.11 1.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 9.97 -- 6.37 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.04 10.20 115.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.93 -37.58 -21.92 Other Income 24.78 23.25 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.15 -14.33 -20.79 Interest -7.29 9.70 53.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.86 -24.03 -73.96 Exceptional Items 1.80 1,413.65 -11.59 P/L Before Tax -2.06 1,389.62 -85.55 Tax -74.12 272.43 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.06 1,117.19 -85.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.06 1,117.19 -85.55 Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 150.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 7.45 -0.57 Diluted EPS 0.48 7.41 -0.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 7.45 -0.57 Diluted EPS 0.48 7.41 -0.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited