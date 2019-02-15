MMTC Ltd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,366.78 crore, up 176.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,366.78 crore in December 2018 up 176.54% from Rs. 3,387.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2018 up 348.08% from Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2018 up 239.61% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2017.

MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

MMTC Ltd shares closed at 27.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.82% returns over the last 6 months and -27.16% over the last 12 months.