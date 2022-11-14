 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MMTC Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore, down 76.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMTC are:Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore in September 2022 down 76.45% from Rs. 2,316.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.71 crore in September 2022 up 848.36% from Rs. 210.69 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 17.65 crore in September 2021.
MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 10.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2021. MMTC Ltd shares closed at 38.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -7.83% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations545.481,511.344,903.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations545.481,511.344,903.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--8.925.49
Purchase of Traded Goods507.491,461.574,664.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.1111.888.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.2527.6331.58
Depreciation1.291.291.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----9.49
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.5121.86210.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.17-21.81-27.23
Other Income23.331.452.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.84-20.36-24.33
Interest9.70111.5948.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.54-131.95-72.61
Exceptional Items1,413.650.99-22.43
P/L Before Tax1,390.11-130.96-95.04
Tax272.510.330.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,117.60-131.29-95.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,117.60-131.29-95.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates459.119.45-0.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,576.71-121.84-96.18
Equity Share Capital150.00150.00150.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.51-0.81-0.64
Diluted EPS10.51-0.81-0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.51-0.81-0.64
Diluted EPS10.51-0.81-0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm