MMTC Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore, down 76.45% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 545.48 1,511.34 4,903.74 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 545.48 1,511.34 4,903.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 8.92 5.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 507.49 1,461.57 4,664.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.11 11.88 8.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 31.25 27.63 31.58 Depreciation 1.29 1.29 1.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 9.49 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.51 21.86 210.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.17 -21.81 -27.23 Other Income 23.33 1.45 2.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.84 -20.36 -24.33 Interest 9.70 111.59 48.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.54 -131.95 -72.61 Exceptional Items 1,413.65 0.99 -22.43 P/L Before Tax 1,390.11 -130.96 -95.04 Tax 272.51 0.33 0.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,117.60 -131.29 -95.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,117.60 -131.29 -95.23 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 459.11 9.45 -0.95 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,576.71 -121.84 -96.18 Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 150.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.51 -0.81 -0.64 Diluted EPS 10.51 -0.81 -0.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.51 -0.81 -0.64 Diluted EPS 10.51 -0.81 -0.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited