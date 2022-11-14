MMTC Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore, down 76.45% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMTC are:
Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore in September 2022 down 76.45% from Rs. 2,316.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.71 crore in September 2022 up 848.36% from Rs. 210.69 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 17.65 crore in September 2021.
MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 10.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2021.
|MMTC Ltd shares closed at 38.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -7.83% over the last 12 months.
|MMTC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|545.48
|1,511.34
|4,903.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|545.48
|1,511.34
|4,903.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|8.92
|5.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|507.49
|1,461.57
|4,664.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.11
|11.88
|8.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.25
|27.63
|31.58
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.29
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|9.49
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.51
|21.86
|210.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.17
|-21.81
|-27.23
|Other Income
|23.33
|1.45
|2.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.84
|-20.36
|-24.33
|Interest
|9.70
|111.59
|48.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.54
|-131.95
|-72.61
|Exceptional Items
|1,413.65
|0.99
|-22.43
|P/L Before Tax
|1,390.11
|-130.96
|-95.04
|Tax
|272.51
|0.33
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,117.60
|-131.29
|-95.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,117.60
|-131.29
|-95.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|459.11
|9.45
|-0.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,576.71
|-121.84
|-96.18
|Equity Share Capital
|150.00
|150.00
|150.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.51
|-0.81
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|10.51
|-0.81
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.51
|-0.81
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|10.51
|-0.81
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited