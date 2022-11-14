MMTC Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore, down 76.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.48 crore in September 2022 down 76.45% from Rs. 2,316.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.71 crore in September 2022 up 848.36% from Rs. 210.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 17.65 crore in September 2021.

MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 10.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2021.