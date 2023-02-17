MMTC Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore in December 2022 down 67.11% from Rs. 2,320.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.55 crore in December 2022 up 232% from Rs. 73.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.