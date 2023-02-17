 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MMTC Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore in December 2022 down 67.11% from Rs. 2,320.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.55 crore in December 2022 up 232% from Rs. 73.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.

MMTC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 763.16 545.48 2,320.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 763.16 545.48 2,320.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 44.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 728.86 507.49 2,127.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.66 10.11 11.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.56 31.25 31.12
Depreciation 1.31 1.29 1.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 10.15 -- 6.50
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.84 32.51 119.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.22 -37.17 -20.73
Other Income 24.93 23.33 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.29 -13.84 -19.56
Interest -7.29 9.70 53.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.00 -23.54 -72.73
Exceptional Items 1.80 1,413.65 -11.59
P/L Before Tax -1.20 1,390.11 -84.32
Tax -73.98 272.51 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.78 1,117.60 -84.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.78 1,117.60 -84.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 24.77 459.11 10.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.55 1,576.71 -73.90
Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 150.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 10.51 -0.49
Diluted EPS 0.65 10.51 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 10.51 -0.49
Diluted EPS 0.65 10.51 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited