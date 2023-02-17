English
    MMTC Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMTC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore in December 2022 down 67.11% from Rs. 2,320.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.55 crore in December 2022 up 232% from Rs. 73.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.

    MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

    MMTC Ltd shares closed at 32.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -35.84% over the last 12 months.

    MMTC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations763.16545.482,320.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations763.16545.482,320.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----44.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods728.86507.492,127.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.6610.1111.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5631.2531.12
    Depreciation1.311.291.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses10.15--6.50
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8432.51119.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.22-37.17-20.73
    Other Income24.9323.331.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.29-13.84-19.56
    Interest-7.299.7053.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.00-23.54-72.73
    Exceptional Items1.801,413.65-11.59
    P/L Before Tax-1.201,390.11-84.32
    Tax-73.98272.510.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.781,117.60-84.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.781,117.60-84.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates24.77459.1110.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.551,576.71-73.90
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00150.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.6510.51-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.6510.51-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.6510.51-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.6510.51-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am