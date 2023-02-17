MMTC Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.16 crore in December 2022 down 67.11% from Rs. 2,320.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.55 crore in December 2022 up 232% from Rs. 73.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.69% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.

MMTC Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

MMTC Ltd shares closed at 32.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -35.84% over the last 12 months.