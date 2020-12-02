MMP Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore, down 4.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore in September 2020 down 4.17% from Rs. 53.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2020 down 18.89% from Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2020 down 15.37% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2019.

MMP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2019.

MMP Industries shares closed at 83.55 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.01% returns over the last 6 months