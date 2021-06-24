MARKET NEWS

MMP Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.25 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.25 crore in March 2021 up 22.18% from Rs. 63.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2021 up 26.38% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021 up 31.77% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2020.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2020.

MMP Industries shares closed at 113.10 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and 41.29% over the last 12 months.

MMP Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations77.2566.1163.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.2566.1163.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.1353.0643.36
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.060.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.49-6.953.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.495.945.75
Depreciation1.271.141.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.395.983.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.366.894.89
Other Income0.080.270.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.447.165.51
Interest0.620.350.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.826.814.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.826.814.87
Tax1.571.690.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.255.114.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.255.114.15
Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----153.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.072.011.64
Diluted EPS2.072.01--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.072.011.64
Diluted EPS2.072.01--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #MMP Industries #MMP Industries Ltd. #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

