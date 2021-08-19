MMP Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.13 crore, up 140.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.13 crore in June 2021 up 140.03% from Rs. 35.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2021 up 228.85% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2021 up 138.22% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2020.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2020.

MMP Industries shares closed at 151.50 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.55% returns over the last 6 months and 88.20% over the last 12 months.