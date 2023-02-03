MMP Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.68 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 116.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2021.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2021.

