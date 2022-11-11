English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MMP Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.90 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.90 crore in September 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 92.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 down 54.09% from Rs. 7.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021.

    MMP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

    MMP Industries shares closed at 141.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.

    MMP Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.90148.1992.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.90148.1992.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.97130.8971.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.040.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.12-8.18-3.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.448.547.20
    Depreciation1.691.681.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.449.857.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.475.378.41
    Other Income0.180.110.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.645.488.48
    Interest1.170.940.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.474.547.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.474.547.64
    Tax1.850.361.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.624.185.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.624.185.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.820.521.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.444.707.50
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.852.95
    Diluted EPS1.361.852.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.852.95
    Diluted EPS1.361.852.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #MMP Industries #MMP Industries Ltd. #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:16 am