MMP Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.90 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.90 crore in September 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 92.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 down 54.09% from Rs. 7.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021.

MMP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

MMP Industries shares closed at 141.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.