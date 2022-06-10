 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MMP Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore, up 98.52% Y-o-Y

Jun 10, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore in March 2022 up 98.52% from Rs. 77.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022 up 62.92% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2021.

MMP Industries shares closed at 201.80 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

MMP Industries Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.36 116.36 77.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 153.36 116.36 77.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.77 93.65 60.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.10 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.67 -3.31 -5.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.55 7.82 6.49
Depreciation 1.71 1.64 1.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.28 8.41 7.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.34 8.05 7.36
Other Income 0.14 0.13 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.48 8.18 7.44
Interest 0.99 1.17 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.49 7.02 6.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.49 7.02 6.82
Tax 3.09 1.65 1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.40 5.36 5.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.40 5.36 5.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.77 1.23 1.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.18 6.59 6.95
Equity Share Capital 25.40 25.40 25.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 2.60 2.73
Diluted EPS 3.61 2.60 2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 2.60 2.73
Diluted EPS 3.61 2.60 2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
