MMP Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.25 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.25 crore in March 2021 up 22.18% from Rs. 63.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021 up 95.74% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021 up 31.77% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2020.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2020.

MMP Industries shares closed at 113.10 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and 41.29% over the last 12 months.