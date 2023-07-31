English
    MMP Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.43 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 151.43 crore in June 2023 up 2.19% from Rs. 148.19 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2023 up 70.88% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2023 up 63.41% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.
    MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.MMP Industries shares closed at 204.70 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.30% returns over the last 6 months and 28.10% over the last 12 months.
    MMP Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.43143.52148.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.43143.52148.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.22114.57130.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.070.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.74-1.58-8.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.408.788.54
    Depreciation1.831.731.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4810.589.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.729.375.37
    Other Income0.150.070.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.879.455.48
    Interest1.191.230.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.688.224.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.688.224.54
    Tax2.182.110.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.506.114.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.506.114.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.530.780.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.036.894.70
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.162.711.85
    Diluted EPS3.162.711.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.162.711.85
    Diluted EPS3.162.711.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

