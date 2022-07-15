MMP Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.19 crore, up 72.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.19 crore in June 2022 up 72.06% from Rs. 86.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022 down 17.89% from Rs. 5.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022 down 13.63% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2021.

MMP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in June 2021.

MMP Industries shares closed at 159.30 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.