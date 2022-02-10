MMP Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore, up 76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore in December 2021 up 76% from Rs. 66.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021 up 31.59% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2021 up 18.31% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2020.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2020.

MMP Industries shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2022 (NSE)