M&M Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,305.37 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,305.37 crore in September 2021 up 13.62% from Rs. 11,710.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,431.73 crore in September 2021 up 1754.81% from Rs. 77.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,764.65 crore in September 2021 up 21.13% from Rs. 2,282.42 crore in September 2020.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 11.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2020.

M&M shares closed at 892.15 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 44.75% over the last 12 months.