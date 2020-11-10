M&M Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,710.46 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,710.46 crore in September 2020 up 5.73% from Rs. 11,076.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.19 crore in September 2020 down 93.63% from Rs. 1,212.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,282.42 crore in September 2020 up 2.87% from Rs. 2,218.72 crore in September 2019.

M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.17 in September 2019.

M&M shares closed at 616.35 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.