M&M Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,710.46 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 11,710.46 crore in September 2020 up 5.73% from Rs. 11,076.05 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.19 crore in September 2020 down 93.63% from Rs. 1,212.60 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,282.42 crore in September 2020 up 2.87% from Rs. 2,218.72 crore in September 2019.
M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.17 in September 2019.
M&M shares closed at 616.35 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,710.46
|5,602.18
|11,076.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11,710.46
|5,602.18
|11,076.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,472.04
|2,112.46
|6,091.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,840.93
|506.12
|2,046.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-220.66
|1,169.57
|-460.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|701.16
|678.04
|718.78
|Depreciation
|554.48
|548.39
|539.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-38.24
|--
|-51.86
|Other Expenses
|1,065.40
|586.83
|1,341.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,335.35
|0.77
|851.08
|Other Income
|392.59
|127.79
|827.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,727.94
|128.56
|1,678.82
|Interest
|109.14
|66.87
|30.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,618.80
|61.69
|1,648.59
|Exceptional Items
|-1,149.46
|64.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|469.34
|126.02
|1,648.59
|Tax
|392.15
|13.92
|435.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|77.19
|112.10
|1,212.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|77.19
|112.10
|1,212.60
|Equity Share Capital
|596.93
|596.78
|596.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|0.94
|10.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.94
|10.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|0.94
|10.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.94
|10.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm