    M&M Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,571.37 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22,571.37 crore in March 2023 up 31.81% from Rs. 17,123.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,548.97 crore in March 2023 up 19.89% from Rs. 1,291.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,131.22 crore in March 2023 up 43.36% from Rs. 2,184.24 crore in March 2022.

    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 12.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.80 in March 2022.

    M&M shares closed at 1,277.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 34.94% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22,571.3721,653.7417,123.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22,571.3721,653.7417,123.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16,758.4614,790.5412,081.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods870.05886.52709.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-706.59770.00284.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost949.02934.22746.13
    Depreciation838.51829.16680.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,903.071,458.251,356.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,958.851,985.051,265.06
    Other Income333.86670.01238.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,292.712,655.061,503.76
    Interest69.7968.5655.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,222.922,586.501,447.94
    Exceptional Items-511.83-628.88124.79
    P/L Before Tax1,711.091,957.621,572.73
    Tax162.12429.56280.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,548.971,528.061,291.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,548.971,528.061,291.94
    Equity Share Capital599.05598.73598.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9312.7610.80
    Diluted EPS12.8912.7110.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9312.7610.80
    Diluted EPS12.8912.7110.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:37 pm