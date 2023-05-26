M&M Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,571.37 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,571.37 crore in March 2023 up 31.81% from Rs. 17,123.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,548.97 crore in March 2023 up 19.89% from Rs. 1,291.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,131.22 crore in March 2023 up 43.36% from Rs. 2,184.24 crore in March 2022.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 12.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.80 in March 2022.

M&M shares closed at 1,277.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 34.94% over the last 12 months.