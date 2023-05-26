M&M Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,571.37 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 22,571.37 crore in March 2023 up 31.81% from Rs. 17,123.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,548.97 crore in March 2023 up 19.89% from Rs. 1,291.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,131.22 crore in March 2023 up 43.36% from Rs. 2,184.24 crore in March 2022.
M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 12.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.80 in March 2022.
M&M shares closed at 1,277.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 34.94% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22,571.37
|21,653.74
|17,123.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22,571.37
|21,653.74
|17,123.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16,758.46
|14,790.54
|12,081.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|870.05
|886.52
|709.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-706.59
|770.00
|284.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|949.02
|934.22
|746.13
|Depreciation
|838.51
|829.16
|680.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,903.07
|1,458.25
|1,356.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,958.85
|1,985.05
|1,265.06
|Other Income
|333.86
|670.01
|238.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,292.71
|2,655.06
|1,503.76
|Interest
|69.79
|68.56
|55.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,222.92
|2,586.50
|1,447.94
|Exceptional Items
|-511.83
|-628.88
|124.79
|P/L Before Tax
|1,711.09
|1,957.62
|1,572.73
|Tax
|162.12
|429.56
|280.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,548.97
|1,528.06
|1,291.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,548.97
|1,528.06
|1,291.94
|Equity Share Capital
|599.05
|598.73
|598.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.93
|12.76
|10.80
|Diluted EPS
|12.89
|12.71
|10.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.93
|12.76
|10.80
|Diluted EPS
|12.89
|12.71
|10.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited