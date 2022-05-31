M&M Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,123.98 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 17,123.98 crore in March 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 13,512.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,291.94 crore in March 2022 up 2567.09% from Rs. 48.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,184.24 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 1,920.31 crore in March 2021.
M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.
M&M shares closed at 997.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,123.98
|15,238.82
|13,512.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,123.98
|15,238.82
|13,512.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,081.73
|9,590.51
|8,725.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|709.24
|654.74
|2,167.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|284.52
|1,147.87
|-1,202.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|746.13
|879.02
|723.55
|Depreciation
|680.48
|631.24
|558.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-24.06
|Other Expenses
|1,356.82
|1,160.86
|1,333.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,265.06
|1,174.58
|1,230.59
|Other Income
|238.70
|523.34
|130.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,503.76
|1,697.92
|1,361.58
|Interest
|55.82
|53.25
|95.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,447.94
|1,644.67
|1,266.42
|Exceptional Items
|124.79
|--
|-886.66
|P/L Before Tax
|1,572.73
|1,644.67
|379.76
|Tax
|280.79
|291.60
|331.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,291.94
|1,353.07
|48.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,291.94
|1,353.07
|48.44
|Equity Share Capital
|598.30
|597.94
|597.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.80
|11.32
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|10.76
|11.28
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.80
|11.32
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|10.76
|11.28
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited