M&M Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,123.98 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,123.98 crore in March 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 13,512.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,291.94 crore in March 2022 up 2567.09% from Rs. 48.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,184.24 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 1,920.31 crore in March 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

M&M shares closed at 997.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Mahindra and Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,123.98 15,238.82 13,512.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17,123.98 15,238.82 13,512.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12,081.73 9,590.51 8,725.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 709.24 654.74 2,167.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 284.52 1,147.87 -1,202.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 746.13 879.02 723.55
Depreciation 680.48 631.24 558.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- -24.06
Other Expenses 1,356.82 1,160.86 1,333.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,265.06 1,174.58 1,230.59
Other Income 238.70 523.34 130.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,503.76 1,697.92 1,361.58
Interest 55.82 53.25 95.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,447.94 1,644.67 1,266.42
Exceptional Items 124.79 -- -886.66
P/L Before Tax 1,572.73 1,644.67 379.76
Tax 280.79 291.60 331.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,291.94 1,353.07 48.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,291.94 1,353.07 48.44
Equity Share Capital 598.30 597.94 597.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.80 11.32 0.41
Diluted EPS 10.76 11.28 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.80 11.32 0.41
Diluted EPS 10.76 11.28 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:40 pm
