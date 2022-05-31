M&M Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,123.98 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,123.98 crore in March 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 13,512.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,291.94 crore in March 2022 up 2567.09% from Rs. 48.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,184.24 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 1,920.31 crore in March 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

M&M shares closed at 997.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)