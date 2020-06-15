M&M Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,143.72 crore, down 34.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,143.72 crore in March 2020 down 34.85% from Rs. 14,035.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,502.42 crore in March 2020 down 394.82% from Rs. 848.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,449.53 crore in March 2020 down 23% from Rs. 1,882.51 crore in March 2019.

M&M shares closed at 508.45 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.