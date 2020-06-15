M&M Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,143.72 crore, down 34.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,143.72 crore in March 2020 down 34.85% from Rs. 14,035.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,502.42 crore in March 2020 down 394.82% from Rs. 848.81 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,449.53 crore in March 2020 down 23% from Rs. 1,882.51 crore in March 2019.
M&M shares closed at 508.45 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,143.72
|12,345.29
|14,035.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9,143.72
|12,345.29
|14,035.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,689.07
|5,633.63
|7,413.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,749.07
|2,167.13
|3,204.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-290.98
|848.48
|-580.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|617.80
|759.38
|709.35
|Depreciation
|583.62
|553.73
|532.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,243.94
|1,287.15
|1,643.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|551.20
|1,095.79
|1,113.23
|Other Income
|314.71
|206.25
|236.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|865.91
|1,302.04
|1,349.99
|Interest
|33.47
|22.41
|28.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|832.44
|1,279.63
|1,321.90
|Exceptional Items
|-2,780.47
|-600.56
|-104.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,948.03
|679.07
|1,217.17
|Tax
|554.39
|372.52
|368.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,502.42
|306.55
|848.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,502.42
|306.55
|848.81
|Equity Share Capital
|596.52
|596.31
|595.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.98
|2.57
|7.13
|Diluted EPS
|-20.98
|2.56
|7.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.98
|2.57
|7.13
|Diluted EPS
|-20.98
|2.56
|7.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:29 am