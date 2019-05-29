M&M Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,035.16 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 14,035.16 crore in March 2019 up 5.47% from Rs. 13,307.88 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 848.81 crore in March 2019 down 19.85% from Rs. 1,059.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,882.51 crore in March 2019 down 2.24% from Rs. 1,925.69 crore in March 2018.
M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.90 in March 2018.
M&M shares closed at 670.55 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -21.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,035.16
|13,070.36
|13,307.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14,035.16
|13,070.36
|13,307.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7,413.26
|6,055.53
|6,249.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,204.48
|2,618.34
|3,009.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-580.91
|733.06
|-23.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|709.35
|777.52
|706.26
|Depreciation
|532.52
|473.52
|399.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,643.23
|1,368.69
|1,611.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,113.23
|1,043.70
|1,354.88
|Other Income
|236.76
|340.93
|171.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,349.99
|1,384.63
|1,526.37
|Interest
|28.09
|24.91
|33.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,321.90
|1,359.72
|1,493.36
|Exceptional Items
|-104.73
|-80.00
|47.86
|P/L Before Tax
|1,217.17
|1,279.72
|1,541.22
|Tax
|368.36
|202.91
|482.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|848.81
|1,076.81
|1,059.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|848.81
|1,076.81
|1,059.09
|Equity Share Capital
|595.80
|595.40
|594.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.13
|9.04
|8.90
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|9.01
|8.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.13
|9.04
|8.90
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|9.01
|8.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited