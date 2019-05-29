M&M Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,035.16 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,035.16 crore in March 2019 up 5.47% from Rs. 13,307.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 848.81 crore in March 2019 down 19.85% from Rs. 1,059.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,882.51 crore in March 2019 down 2.24% from Rs. 1,925.69 crore in March 2018.

M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.90 in March 2018.

M&M shares closed at 670.55 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -21.11% over the last 12 months.