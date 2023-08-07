M&M Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24,368.33 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,368.33 crore in June 2023 up 24.25% from Rs. 19,612.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,773.73 crore in June 2023 up 93.95% from Rs. 1,430.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,205.01 crore in June 2023 up 63.01% from Rs. 2,579.61 crore in June 2022.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 23.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.95 in June 2022.

M&M shares closed at 1,465.05 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.