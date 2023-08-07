English
    M&M Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24,368.33 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24,368.33 crore in June 2023 up 24.25% from Rs. 19,612.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,773.73 crore in June 2023 up 93.95% from Rs. 1,430.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,205.01 crore in June 2023 up 63.01% from Rs. 2,579.61 crore in June 2022.

    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 23.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.95 in June 2022.

    M&M shares closed at 1,465.05 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24,368.3322,571.3719,612.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24,368.3322,571.3719,612.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16,615.3516,758.4614,090.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods992.67870.05778.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks506.87-706.59154.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,044.73949.02836.22
    Depreciation828.14838.51680.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----42.83
    Other Expenses1,661.321,903.071,454.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,719.251,958.851,660.40
    Other Income657.62333.86238.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,376.872,292.711,898.98
    Interest32.3469.7969.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,344.532,222.921,829.19
    Exceptional Items---511.83-40.97
    P/L Before Tax3,344.531,711.091,788.22
    Tax570.80162.12358.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,773.731,548.971,430.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,773.731,548.971,430.16
    Equity Share Capital599.18599.05598.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1512.9311.95
    Diluted EPS23.0712.8911.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1512.9311.95
    Diluted EPS23.0712.8911.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

