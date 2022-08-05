 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore, up 66.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore in June 2022 up 66.73% from Rs. 11,762.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,430.16 crore in June 2022 up 67.15% from Rs. 855.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,579.61 crore in June 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 1,836.87 crore in June 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in June 2021.

M&M shares closed at 1,261.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.67% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra and Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,612.64 17,123.98 11,762.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,612.64 17,123.98 11,762.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,090.96 12,081.73 8,799.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 778.06 709.24 280.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 154.93 284.52 -887.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 836.22 746.13 885.52
Depreciation 680.63 680.48 558.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -42.83 -- --
Other Expenses 1,454.27 1,356.82 1,053.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,660.40 1,265.06 1,073.06
Other Income 238.58 238.70 205.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,898.98 1,503.76 1,278.27
Interest 69.79 55.82 71.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,829.19 1,447.94 1,206.85
Exceptional Items -40.97 124.79 -78.46
P/L Before Tax 1,788.22 1,572.73 1,128.39
Tax 358.06 280.79 272.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,430.16 1,291.94 855.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,430.16 1,291.94 855.61
Equity Share Capital 598.38 598.30 597.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.95 10.80 7.16
Diluted EPS 11.91 10.76 7.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.95 10.80 7.16
Diluted EPS 11.91 10.76 7.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #(M&amp;M #Auto - Cars &amp; Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra and Mahindra #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
