M&M Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore, up 66.73% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore in June 2022 up 66.73% from Rs. 11,762.78 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,430.16 crore in June 2022 up 67.15% from Rs. 855.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,579.61 crore in June 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 1,836.87 crore in June 2021.
M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in June 2021.
M&M shares closed at 1,261.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.67% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,612.64
|17,123.98
|11,762.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19,612.64
|17,123.98
|11,762.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,090.96
|12,081.73
|8,799.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|778.06
|709.24
|280.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|154.93
|284.52
|-887.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|836.22
|746.13
|885.52
|Depreciation
|680.63
|680.48
|558.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-42.83
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,454.27
|1,356.82
|1,053.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,660.40
|1,265.06
|1,073.06
|Other Income
|238.58
|238.70
|205.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,898.98
|1,503.76
|1,278.27
|Interest
|69.79
|55.82
|71.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,829.19
|1,447.94
|1,206.85
|Exceptional Items
|-40.97
|124.79
|-78.46
|P/L Before Tax
|1,788.22
|1,572.73
|1,128.39
|Tax
|358.06
|280.79
|272.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,430.16
|1,291.94
|855.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,430.16
|1,291.94
|855.61
|Equity Share Capital
|598.38
|598.30
|597.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.95
|10.80
|7.16
|Diluted EPS
|11.91
|10.76
|7.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.95
|10.80
|7.16
|Diluted EPS
|11.91
|10.76
|7.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited