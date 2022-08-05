English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    M&M Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore, up 66.73% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore in June 2022 up 66.73% from Rs. 11,762.78 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,430.16 crore in June 2022 up 67.15% from Rs. 855.61 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,579.61 crore in June 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 1,836.87 crore in June 2021.

    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in June 2021.

    Close

    M&M shares closed at 1,261.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.67% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,612.6417,123.9811,762.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19,612.6417,123.9811,762.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,090.9612,081.738,799.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods778.06709.24280.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks154.93284.52-887.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost836.22746.13885.52
    Depreciation680.63680.48558.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-42.83----
    Other Expenses1,454.271,356.821,053.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,660.401,265.061,073.06
    Other Income238.58238.70205.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,898.981,503.761,278.27
    Interest69.7955.8271.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,829.191,447.941,206.85
    Exceptional Items-40.97124.79-78.46
    P/L Before Tax1,788.221,572.731,128.39
    Tax358.06280.79272.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,430.161,291.94855.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,430.161,291.94855.61
    Equity Share Capital598.38598.30597.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9510.807.16
    Diluted EPS11.9110.767.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9510.807.16
    Diluted EPS11.9110.767.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #(M&M #Auto - Cars & Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra and Mahindra #Results
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.