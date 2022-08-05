M&M Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore, up 66.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,612.64 crore in June 2022 up 66.73% from Rs. 11,762.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,430.16 crore in June 2022 up 67.15% from Rs. 855.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,579.61 crore in June 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 1,836.87 crore in June 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in June 2021.

M&M shares closed at 1,261.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.67% over the last 12 months.