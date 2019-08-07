M&M Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,922.72 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,922.72 crore in June 2019 down 4.42% from Rs. 13,519.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,313.82 crore in June 2019 up 89.51% from Rs. 1,220.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,941.85 crore in June 2019 down 9.12% from Rs. 2,136.62 crore in June 2018.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 19.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.26 in June 2018.

M&M shares closed at 549.45 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -41.07% over the last 12 months.