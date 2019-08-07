M&M Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,922.72 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,922.72
|14,035.16
|13,519.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,922.72
|14,035.16
|13,519.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,459.92
|7,413.26
|6,724.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,386.33
|3,204.48
|3,176.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|312.86
|-580.91
|-344.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|784.12
|709.35
|751.55
|Depreciation
|545.38
|532.52
|392.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-49.94
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,406.69
|1,643.23
|1,340.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,077.36
|1,113.23
|1,478.67
|Other Income
|319.11
|236.76
|264.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,396.47
|1,349.99
|1,743.65
|Interest
|27.12
|28.09
|32.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,369.35
|1,321.90
|1,710.92
|Exceptional Items
|1,367.05
|-104.73
|20.87
|P/L Before Tax
|2,736.40
|1,217.17
|1,731.79
|Tax
|422.58
|368.36
|510.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,313.82
|848.81
|1,220.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,313.82
|848.81
|1,220.96
|Equity Share Capital
|595.97
|595.80
|595.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.42
|7.13
|10.26
|Diluted EPS
|19.35
|7.12
|10.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.42
|7.13
|10.26
|Diluted EPS
|19.35
|7.12
|10.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
