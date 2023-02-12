M&M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore, up 42.1% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,653.74
|20,839.27
|15,238.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,653.74
|20,839.27
|15,238.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,790.54
|16,366.59
|9,590.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|886.52
|875.98
|654.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|770.00
|-1,293.59
|1,147.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|934.22
|912.85
|879.02
|Depreciation
|829.16
|775.58
|631.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-58.71
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,458.25
|1,539.80
|1,160.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,985.05
|1,720.77
|1,174.58
|Other Income
|670.01
|1,325.88
|523.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,655.06
|3,046.65
|1,697.92
|Interest
|68.56
|63.66
|53.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,586.50
|2,982.99
|1,644.67
|Exceptional Items
|-628.88
|-247.86
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,957.62
|2,735.13
|1,644.67
|Tax
|429.56
|645.21
|291.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,528.06
|2,089.92
|1,353.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,528.06
|2,089.92
|1,353.07
|Equity Share Capital
|598.73
|598.48
|597.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.76
|17.46
|11.32
|Diluted EPS
|12.71
|17.39
|11.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.76
|17.46
|11.32
|Diluted EPS
|12.71
|17.39
|11.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited