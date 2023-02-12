 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore, up 42.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore in December 2022 up 42.1% from Rs. 15,238.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,528.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 1,353.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,484.22 crore in December 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 2,329.16 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra and Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21,653.74 20,839.27 15,238.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21,653.74 20,839.27 15,238.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,790.54 16,366.59 9,590.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 886.52 875.98 654.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 770.00 -1,293.59 1,147.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 934.22 912.85 879.02
Depreciation 829.16 775.58 631.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -58.71 --
Other Expenses 1,458.25 1,539.80 1,160.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,985.05 1,720.77 1,174.58
Other Income 670.01 1,325.88 523.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,655.06 3,046.65 1,697.92
Interest 68.56 63.66 53.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,586.50 2,982.99 1,644.67
Exceptional Items -628.88 -247.86 --
P/L Before Tax 1,957.62 2,735.13 1,644.67
Tax 429.56 645.21 291.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,528.06 2,089.92 1,353.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,528.06 2,089.92 1,353.07
Equity Share Capital 598.73 598.48 597.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.76 17.46 11.32
Diluted EPS 12.71 17.39 11.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.76 17.46 11.32
Diluted EPS 12.71 17.39 11.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
