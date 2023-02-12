English
    M&M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore, up 42.1% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore in December 2022 up 42.1% from Rs. 15,238.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,528.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 1,353.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,484.22 crore in December 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 2,329.16 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21,653.7420,839.2715,238.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21,653.7420,839.2715,238.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,790.5416,366.599,590.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods886.52875.98654.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks770.00-1,293.591,147.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost934.22912.85879.02
    Depreciation829.16775.58631.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---58.71--
    Other Expenses1,458.251,539.801,160.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,985.051,720.771,174.58
    Other Income670.011,325.88523.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,655.063,046.651,697.92
    Interest68.5663.6653.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,586.502,982.991,644.67
    Exceptional Items-628.88-247.86--
    P/L Before Tax1,957.622,735.131,644.67
    Tax429.56645.21291.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,528.062,089.921,353.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,528.062,089.921,353.07
    Equity Share Capital598.73598.48597.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7617.4611.32
    Diluted EPS12.7117.3911.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7617.4611.32
    Diluted EPS12.7117.3911.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited