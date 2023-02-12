M&M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore, up 42.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,653.74 crore in December 2022 up 42.1% from Rs. 15,238.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,528.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 1,353.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,484.22 crore in December 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 2,329.16 crore in December 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 12.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in December 2021.

M&M shares closed at 1,372.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.90% over the last 12 months.