M&M Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15,238.82 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,238.82 crore in December 2021 up 7.2% from Rs. 14,215.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,353.07 crore in December 2021 up 4274.62% from Rs. 30.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,329.16 crore in December 2021 down 18.21% from Rs. 2,847.74 crore in December 2020.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 11.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2020.

M&M shares closed at 853.05 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.68% over the last 12 months.