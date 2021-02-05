M&M Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,215.90 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,215.90 crore in December 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 12,345.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.93 crore in December 2020 down 89.91% from Rs. 306.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,847.74 crore in December 2020 up 53.45% from Rs. 1,855.77 crore in December 2019.

M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2019.

M&M shares closed at 866.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.79% returns over the last 6 months and 50.20% over the last 12 months.