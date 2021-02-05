M&M Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,215.90 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 14,215.90 crore in December 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 12,345.29 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.93 crore in December 2020 down 89.91% from Rs. 306.55 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,847.74 crore in December 2020 up 53.45% from Rs. 1,855.77 crore in December 2019.
M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2019.
M&M shares closed at 866.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.79% returns over the last 6 months and 50.20% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,215.90
|11,710.46
|12,345.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14,215.90
|11,710.46
|12,345.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7,725.92
|6,472.04
|5,633.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,302.65
|1,840.93
|2,167.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.00
|-220.66
|848.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|756.05
|701.16
|759.38
|Depreciation
|571.39
|554.48
|553.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-31.42
|-38.24
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,170.90
|1,065.40
|1,287.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,706.41
|1,335.35
|1,095.79
|Other Income
|569.94
|392.59
|206.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,276.35
|1,727.94
|1,302.04
|Interest
|99.71
|109.14
|22.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,176.64
|1,618.80
|1,279.63
|Exceptional Items
|-1,691.48
|-1,149.46
|-600.56
|P/L Before Tax
|485.16
|469.34
|679.07
|Tax
|454.23
|392.15
|372.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.93
|77.19
|306.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.93
|77.19
|306.55
|Equity Share Capital
|597.15
|596.93
|596.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.65
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.64
|2.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.65
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.64
|2.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited