M&M Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13,070.36 crore, up 12.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 13,070.36 crore in December 2018 up 12.89% from Rs. 11,577.78 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,076.81 crore in December 2018 down 11.44% from Rs. 1,215.91 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,858.15 crore in December 2018 up 16.72% from Rs. 1,591.92 crore in December 2017.
M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.23 in December 2017.
M&M shares closed at 682.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.52% returns over the last 6 months and -9.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,070.36
|12,988.57
|11,577.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,070.36
|12,988.57
|11,577.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,055.53
|6,901.59
|5,158.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,618.34
|3,111.99
|2,484.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|733.06
|-757.47
|387.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|777.52
|741.80
|722.79
|Depreciation
|473.52
|461.39
|369.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,368.69
|1,385.71
|1,329.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,043.70
|1,143.56
|1,126.05
|Other Income
|340.93
|846.30
|96.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,384.63
|1,989.86
|1,222.64
|Interest
|24.91
|27.66
|24.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,359.72
|1,962.20
|1,198.00
|Exceptional Items
|-80.00
|134.13
|385.75
|P/L Before Tax
|1,279.72
|2,096.33
|1,583.75
|Tax
|202.91
|446.87
|367.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,076.81
|1,649.46
|1,215.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,076.81
|1,649.46
|1,215.91
|Equity Share Capital
|595.40
|595.22
|594.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.04
|13.86
|10.23
|Diluted EPS
|9.01
|13.80
|10.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.04
|13.86
|10.23
|Diluted EPS
|9.01
|13.80
|10.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited