M&M Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13,070.36 crore, up 12.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,070.36 crore in December 2018 up 12.89% from Rs. 11,577.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,076.81 crore in December 2018 down 11.44% from Rs. 1,215.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,858.15 crore in December 2018 up 16.72% from Rs. 1,591.92 crore in December 2017.

M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.23 in December 2017.

M&M shares closed at 682.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.52% returns over the last 6 months and -9.32% over the last 12 months.